Trex Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

