CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.99

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.99 and last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.49.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.95. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)
Featured Articles
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.