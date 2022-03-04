CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.99

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.99 and last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.95. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.