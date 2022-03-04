Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $437.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 437.50 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 447 ($6.00), with a volume of 922733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.80 ($6.33).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.25) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.48) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.20) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.25) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £976.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.70), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($580,300.91). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,900.44).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

