Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.67

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.67 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 5064946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Magna International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

