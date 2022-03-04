Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

