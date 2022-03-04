Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

