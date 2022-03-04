StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

