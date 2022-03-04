Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

