Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

AMAL opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $523.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

