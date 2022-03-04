Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Graham stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

