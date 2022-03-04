Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Head to Head Comparison

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.11 $7.70 million $0.16 36.88

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glori Energy and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

