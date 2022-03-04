Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allied Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Resources and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Resources $1.89 billion 1.75 $612.00 million $7.49 5.61

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.87%

Summary

California Resources beats Allied Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.