MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.