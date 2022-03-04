Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Ocugen stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

