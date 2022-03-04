KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

KAR stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

