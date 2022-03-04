Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

