Brokers Set Expectations for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

