Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

THC stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.