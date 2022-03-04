Achilles Therapeutics plc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.