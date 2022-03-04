Piper Sandler Weighs in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.20 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

