AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after buying an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

