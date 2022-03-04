Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given New SEK 525 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NENTF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NENTF opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

