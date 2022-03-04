National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

NTIOF stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

