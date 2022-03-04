Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Mining (OSKFF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.