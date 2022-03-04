Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,020 at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,499.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,582.73.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

