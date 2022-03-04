Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,020 at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,499.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,582.73.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.