Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.81.
Shares of Roche stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
