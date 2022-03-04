Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of Roche stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.