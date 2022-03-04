ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

