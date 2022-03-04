ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.