Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.89

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.89 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.17). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,121,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £519.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

