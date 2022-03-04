Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rises By 400.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.