Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of C$29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.