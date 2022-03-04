Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of C$29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Read More
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.