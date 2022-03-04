Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Sell

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PMVP. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $743.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,130 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,851,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

