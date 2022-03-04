Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 406.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000.

GGAAU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

