Financial Contrast: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.75%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 60.82% 15.15% 9.09% Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.12 $58.12 million $15.68 3.32 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.74 $56.71 million $1.16 15.55

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

