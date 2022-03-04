Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.