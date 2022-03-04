Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.
A number of analysts have commented on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HALL stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
