Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Raised by Analyst

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beauty Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

SKIN stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

