Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

FTI stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 43.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 928,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.