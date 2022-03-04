FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.75.

TSE TXG opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.75. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

