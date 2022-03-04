Square, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Square stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 368.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

