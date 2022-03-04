Brokers Set Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.85). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

AVIR stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.