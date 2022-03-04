TheStreet Lowers XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.51. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

