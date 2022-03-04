Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

