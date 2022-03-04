WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

