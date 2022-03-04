Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 140.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 211.00 to 140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.