Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) recently:

2/25/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/24/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €23.50 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/24/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/17/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/10/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

ETR AIXA opened at €19.15 ($21.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.17. Aixtron Se has a 1-year low of €14.82 ($16.65) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

