PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,325.05 ($17.78) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The company has a market capitalization of £563.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.81.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

