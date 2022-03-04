PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.
Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,325.05 ($17.78) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The company has a market capitalization of £563.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.81.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
