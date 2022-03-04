Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:KOS opened at GBX 401 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.20 ($5.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

