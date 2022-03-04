GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,520.20 ($20.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £76.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,611.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,533.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

