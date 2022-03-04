The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Barclays lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($230.65) to £170.10 ($228.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($114.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($110.21) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £124.30.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

