Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
