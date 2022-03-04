B. Riley Comments on XPEL, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for XPEL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $62.87 on Thursday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,400 shares of company stock worth $16,508,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

